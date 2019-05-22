On Saturday, May 11th, the Wayne County 4-H livestock skillathon team traveled to State College to compete at Penn State’s spring skillathon.

The skillathon is meant to test the competitor’s knowledge on a wide range of topics relating to animal husbandry. The topics they were tested on included: breed, meat, feed, and equipment identification, livestock judging, animal health topics such as medication label reading, and body scoring. These skills are all important to have when trying to raise quality meat animals.

The senior team, comprised of Megan Keating, Kassie Diehl, Emma Diliberti, and Rachel Olver, secured the fourth-place spot for overall senior team. Senior team member Emma Diliberti placed tenth overall individually, while Kassie Diehl was only two points away in the eleventh place overall individual spot, Rachel Olver placed twenty-fifth and Megan Keating placed thirty-first in the individual ranking. Hailey Wasman, the sole junior member, placed twelfth individual overall out of forty-eight.

The 4-H skillathon team is coached by Diane Rickard and Linda Marshall, who have been breathing new life into the 4-H judging and skillathon programs this year, and hope it continues to grow and have success in the future.