Honesdale, PA – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced Ted Radu, HNB Trust Specialist, is now vetted as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP)™ professional (CFP®).

The CFP® is a formal recognition of expertise in the areas of financial planning, taxes, insurance, estate planning, and retirement.

In making the announcement, Raven stated, “We are extremely proud of Ted’s accomplishment. Along with his personal growth, this notation will enable Ted to provide our customers the level of service our bank is noted for. His hard work and commitment to earning this designation over the last year and a half are commendable.”

In his current role as Trust Specialist, Radu is a member of the HNB Financial Group, which works closely with customers to support their daily financial planning needs as well as their long-term goals and strategies.

HNB Vice President & Trust Officer, Charlie Curtin, explained, “This designation opens the door for HNB to assist younger customers who are building their wealth and older customers who are looking to retire by helping them establish a comprehensive financial plan based upon their financial makeup.”

Radu began his career in banking with HNB in November 2009, gaining experience as a Teller and in the Bookkeeping Department, before joining the Trust Department in 2015.

In commenting on his role at HNB, Radu noted, “There is a popular misconception that financial planning is only for the wealthy. In fact, everyone can benefit from planning, regardless of their financial situation, to set goals and create a roadmap towards those goals.”

Ted continued, “This designation ensures customers that I have the ability to help them develop and prioritize their goals, with knowledge in areas such as investments, insurance, retirement, and estate planning with a holistic approach.”

Along with his CFP® designation, Radu is a graduate of Honesdale High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from West Chester University.

He is an active member of the Honesdale Area Jaycees.

Outside of the bank, Radu enjoys golfing, weightlifting, and hiking. He and his wife, Britt, live in Lakeville, PA.

Ted can be reached by visiting HNB’s Corporate Center (724 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431), calling 800-HNB-9515, or sending an email to him at tradu@hnbbank.com.

Services provided by the HNB Financial Group are not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the bank or an affiliate of the bank; not insured by FDIC or any other agency of the United States, the bank, or (if applicable) an affiliate of the bank; and may lose value (if product involves an investment risk).

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.