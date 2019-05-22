It has been a long winter, but spring is bursting forth with promise for a great season for tourism here in the Northern Poconos.

The Stourbridge Line is very excited to announce a very aggressive schedule that is full of exciting new tours for families to enjoy. Starting Wednesday May 22nd with our Pocono Express departing Honesdale at 1:00pm, and most Wednesdays for the remainder of the year.

Memorial Day Weekend we have two trains on Saturday, 12:00pm and 3:00pm, and one on Sunday at 12:00pm. Saturday May 25th is also your chance to enjoy a delicious Chicken BBQ from Bethany United Methodist Church while aboard the Honesdale table car as we travel along the Lackawaxen River on a scenic 2 and ½ hour trip.

We have some fun new excursions this year including 3 Roots, Rhythm, and Rail flyers on Sat. June 15th departing at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm giving you a chance to enjoy the Honesdale Roots and Rhythm Festival in town including Wayne “The Train” Hancock.

Father’s Day brings even more adventure with our “Day for Dads” excursion and historic tour of White Mills including baseball, hots, and apple pie!

Back by popular demand and even more often “The Ice Cream Express” starts June 28th and continues on Fridays thru September 6th with Sunday July 21stas an option for a weekend ice cream “Sundae” party!

We have teamed up with Northeast Wilderness Experience to offer Rail and River Kayak adventures starting June 12th thru Sept. 18 on the Lackawaxen River and August 2 thru October 25th on the Delaware River.

Check out our complete schedule at www.thestourbridgeline.net for details about many of the trips available. Stay tuned as we are constantly adding to the schedule. I will be sure to send updates of our schedule to your email for you to keep your guests informed.

Thanks so much for making Northeast PA the place to Eat, Shop, Stay & Play in the USA!