Lynnette’s Twirlerettes presented “Twirling Around the World” for this years annual baton twirling recital.

Students from all 3 divisions, Carbondale, Forest City and Lake Ariel performed. Then proceeds benefitted St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. For more info log onto www. lynnettestwirlerettes.com or phone 579-281-9797.

Pictured left to righ: Rylee Schrader, Scarlet Pettinato, Kimber Baun, Shaelyn Durkin, Aislynn Durkin, Natalia Coacci, Chrissy Baun, Evelyn Redding and Kali Arthur. [CONTRIBUTED]