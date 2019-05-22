HONESDALE - Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) has announced Katrina Maurer, FNP-CRNP-BC as the newest staff member of the Honesdale VA Outpatient Clinic. Maurer, a board certified family nurse practitioner, provides primary care to eligible veterans at the 600 Maple Avenue site.

Practice Manager Wynter Newman explained with the addition of a third provider, Honesdale VA is accepting new patients—something that has not occurred for the past three months, “Our community-based outpatient clinic is the primary care office for nearly 1,000 veterans,” she stated. “Now that Katrina has joined us, we’re in the position to offer an even greater number of former servicemen-and-women the quality care they deserve.”

Maurer earned a Master of Science Degree in Nursing with a focus on Critical Care from DeSales University, Center Valley, PA. She received post-graduate certificates as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Misericordia University, Dallas, PA and a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner from Neumann College, Aston, PA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology/Sociology from Wilkes University as well as a Registered Nurse diploma from the former Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Maurer’s more than 25-year nursing career includes serving as a Hospitalist with Advanced Inpatient Medicine managing high-caliber acute care at various local medical facilities -- Wayne Memorial Hospital among them.

“Katrina’s specialization in geriatric medicine combined with her background as a Hospitalist—not to mention her warm, personable approach to patient care— make her an ideal provider for our veterans,” stated Newman.

Maurer echoes the sentiment, “I love to work with the veteran population to ensure they receive the highest standard of care,” she said.

The Honesdale VA Outpatient Clinic was established in 2014 for veterans to access a continuum of care including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow up within their own community. Phlebotomy, EKG, and an injection clinic are offered on site as well as a number of specialty clinics through tele-medicine. Patients needing specialty care are referred to the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA. For more information, visit www.wmh.org/WMCHC or call 570-251-6543.