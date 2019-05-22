HONESDALE—The hearing scheduled to determine the fate of the Hankins Pond Dam in Mount Pleasant Township was granted a second 60-day continuance earlier this week, “...to allow the parties to continue negotiations and the sharing of data and computation between the engineers,” as explained by Wayne County Commissioner Wendell Kay.

The County Commissioners and representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will now have until a yet unspecified date in July to further negotiate solutions.

Kay noted the continuance was requested by the county and joined by PaDEP and PFBC.

“That request was granted and negotiations will continue,” said Kay. “We remain optimistic that there will be an outcome favorable to all parties.”