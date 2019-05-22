On April 26th, 2019, the Moscow Shade Tree Commission observed Arbor Day at Golden Park in the borough. After a proclamation read by Mayor Rose Warner, a 'Stellar Pink' flowering Dogwood tree was planted. Sponsored by the Minisink Lions Club, the tree honors a former member of the club, the late Mr. Joseph Mucciolo. For the 30th consecutive year, Moscow Borough earned the designation of 'Tree City' by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Only one other municipality, Milford, has been so named for so long in northeastern Pennsylvania. This designation reflects the effort of committee members to maintain "Tree City" standards as established by the National Arbor Day Foundation,as well as their commitment to enhance the appearance and appeal of Moscow Borough. Caption below picture: Moscow Shade Tree Committee members: Nancy Gaughan, Kim Mecca, Marc Mecca, Roger Borchin, Forester Tim Latz, President Dan Schilling.