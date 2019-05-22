PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Learn how to grow great blueberries from a Pike County blueberry grower. A workshop is planned at Paupack Blueberry Farm, Saturday, June 29, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event is being offered by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners program.

In this experience you will learn how to properly plant, maintain and nourish backyard blueberries. An overview of commercial blueberry growing will be part of the workshop along with a farm tour. Dress to be walking outdoors, wear sunscreen, bug spray and hats as needed.

In lieu of a fee, all participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the workshop. All donations will be given to local food pantries.

Please register by Thursday, June 27.

Paupack Blueberry Farm is located at 184 Gumbletown Road, Paupack. Gumbleton Road connects with both Route 507 and Route 390.

For more information or to register, visit: https://extension.psu.edu/growing-great-blueberries. To learn more about Paupack Blueberry Farm, visit paupackblueberryfarm.com.

Editor’s Note: This corrects an earlier press release which had an incorrect date.