PALMYRA TWP. (Wayne) - At the Palmyra Township May supervisors’ meeting, the board approved four resolutions that included a zoning amendment where residents would pay $50 rather than worrying about square footage. Another resolution was to amend the right to know law to provide relief from the vexatious request for harassing. The third resolution was for disposition of records that are held for a period, would then be allowed to dispose of them. The last resolution was to provide electric street lighting in the township.

A member of the public sought answers regarding a drainage problem on Fairmont Avenue that caused issues during the winter with ice and the road. Supervisor Road Master Joe Kmetz answered that he’s been trying to address the matter, but it’s not an easy task. He questioned if the issue started when the sewage authority worked in the area years ago and did the work incorrectly. Due to last year’s poor weather, Kmetz said the road crew is behind schedule, but the drainage issue is on his list.Secretary Treasurer Lois Powderly reported that as of the end of April there was $83,441.19 in the general checking account and $156,365.58 in the state road account. Additionally, she said $10,699.72 was in the building code account and a dollar in the Dime Bank, which totaled $250,506.49. Revenues generated for April, were $22,098.76 she said. With salaries for the month totaling $8,498.99 and $290.28 earned in the state road account for the month. With permits for April, the total was $8,879.89 and a dollar remains in the Dime Bank.The board accepted the Lake Region Comprehension Plan for the township.Zoning Officer Paul Natale reported that five permits were issued during April and the township had a settlement regarding a garbage complaint on Holiday Drive that hasn’t been paid yet. If the person doesn’t pay by June, Treat said the board would take entry of judgment.Natale requested $400 to purchase a new desk set at the township building. He said the desk set is “good” and the original cost was $1,400. Treat later noted how the desk set would become township property, to which Natale acknowledged.Deputy Fire Chief Gene Krause,Hawley Volunteer Fire Department, reported that the volunteers answered seven calls in Hawley Borough that consisted of addressing an automatic alarm on Spruce Street, an automatic alarm on Rocky View when a contractor set the alarm off, a one car accident on Purdytown Turnpike and another car went into a wall on Highland Drive, as well as another car accident when there was a rollover also on the turnpike. Additionally, the volunteer firefighters answered the call of an odor that resulted after a landlord had a torpedo heater in the basement. According to Krause, the landlord was trying to evict tenants.Officers from the Hawley Police Department, according to Officer Aaron Bertholf responded to two disorderly conducts, one criminal mischief, two thefts, issued three traffic citations with 48 other incidents and 357 miles traveled and worked for 32.5 hours.According to Solicitor Jeffrey Treat, Paula Johnson, who owes the township money has filed chapter 7. Because there is equity in Johnson’s home, Treat filed proof of claims on behalf of the township since there is a $992.25 judgment. At some point, Treat hopes the trustee will market the house for sale and then be able to pay the township’s judgment. If Johnson makes a planned payment, the township will be paid in installments, otherwise the payment would be a lump sum. If Johnson were to default on the plan, then Treat explained the chapter 7 trustee would liquidate the property. If Johnson is unable to change the trustee, then the township will sell her house.

The next Palmyra Township supervisors’ meeting is scheduled Monday June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the township building located at 219 Oak Street in Marble Hill.



