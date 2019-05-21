HAWLEY – The Wayne County Area Agency on Aging offers ceramics classes each Wednesday beginning at 10 am at the Senior Center in Bingham Park in Hawley.

Volunteer Karen Mehrtens teaches the classes each week, which are open to beginner and intermediate students. Mehrtens said she taught classes in the Shohola area some years ago, is now offering seniors of all ages an opportunity to express their creativity.

Mehrtens said the students are currently working with bisque items, but she is interested in teaching under glazing and glazing techniques if there is sufficient interest among the students. She said she is also interested in teaching dry brush techniques.

There is no charge associated with the weekly classes, but donations are accepted and encouraged. All paint, brushes, tools and materials are provided, so all you need to do is let them know you are coming by calling 570-226-4209. They can sign you up for lunch then as well.

The classes begin at 10 am then break at 11:30 for lunch. Class resumes at 12:30 and concludes around 1:30 pm. Ceramics classes do not meet during the winter months and typically start again in May.

All seniors welcome. For information, call the Hawley Senior Center at 570-226-4209.