MILFORD - Ethel Noyes Barckley, one of the founders of the Milford Garden Club and twice its president, was honored in memoriam decades ago with a small park in her hometown, overlooking the Delaware River. Her eye ever to the beatification of Milford, the park in which her name rests will soon blossom anew made possible by a grant from the Pike County Scenic Rural Character Preservation Program (SRCP).

On May 11, Jessica Yoder, assistant director, Pike County Office of Planning, representing the SRCP, presented a check in the amount of $23,282 to Milford Borough Council for the restoration and enhancement of the park at the far end of East Ann Street.



Scenic hidden treasure



The park is called one of Milford's most scenic hidden treasures. From the fence bordering the park a splendid vantage point of the river down below, showing how it twists in the distance. It is is just off the intersection of East Ann with 2nd Street.

"The Borough Council is absolutely delighted and deeply grateful to be the recipient of this matching grant," said Council Member Annette Haar, in a press release.

Also on hand representing the Milford Garden Club was Linda Pinto, President, Mayor Sean Strub and County Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle.

The Pike County Board of Commissioners, through the SRCP, awarded the grant from monies the county received from the Pennsylvania Marcellus Legacy Fund.

The development and rehabilitation of outdoor parks, recreation (active and passive), and conservation areas are among eligible projects considered for the mini-grant.

The Borough is working closely with the Milford Garden Club and several local residents on the renewal of the park. Once done, exceptional views of the river will be available year round.

“Members of the Milford Garden Club will be enthusiastically and intimately involved in the planning and implementation,” Linda Pinto said. She said they they intend the project to be completed by August 1.

The club sought out a number of vendors to submit bids, with support from club and community volunteers.



Ethel Noyes Barckley



Mrs. Ethel Noyes Barckley was born April 23, 1871 in Philadelphia to Edward and Eleanor Barckley.

She was raised in Milford. She was a versatile artist and writer; the 1910 census listed her as a landscape artist. Her home at 107 East Ann Street was redesigned to give her a studio that was both comfortable and cheery. In 1902, she drew the design for the window of “The Virgin Mary in a Field of Lilies” which was later crafted by J. & R. Lamb.

She became a charter member of the Milford Community House in 1923, once the ancestral Pinchot Homestead was given to the community. Ethel was a prominent officer and member. The Community House was later used as the Pike County Library and she served in many capacities, including Secretary and President, until 1951.

In about 1927, she was married to Dr. Robert G. Barckley, a general practice physician in Milford. Her husband died in 1936; he was about 75.

On March 23, 1937, members of Milford Chamber of Commerce Committee for the Flower Show met to discuss whether the group should form a separate organization known today as the Milford Garden Club.

Ethel was one of several women who placed an advertisement in The Milford Dispatch inviting anyone interested in forming a Milford Garden Club. They met at the home of Mrs. Thelma Bryce. The response was enthusiastic with a large number of women responding. The club was formed in April 1937.

Aside from Mrs. Barckley and Mrs. Bryce, other charter members included Mrs. Carrie Ludwig and Mrs. Carrie DePuy.

Ethel served as President from 1947-1948, and again in 1954-1955.

The Milford Garden Club has focused its energies on community improvement, children’s gardens, property and alley improvements, and Christmas Lighting.

The organization was formed in 1937 from the Milford Chamber of Commerce.

Ethel Noyes Barckley died June 6, 1961 and was laid to rest at Milford Cemetery. She was 90.

Milford Garden Club dedicated the park in her memory in 1975. Restoration was done at the park in 1997 through a bequest from Doris Moore, who served as president of the Milford Garden Club in 1973-1975.

