Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.

•Alexandra Fanucci of Moscow, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

•Heather Jones of Madison Twp, received a Master of Science in Education.

•Agnes Stypulkowski of Covington Township, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

• Meghan Tomcykoski of Gouldsboro, received a Master of Science in Education.