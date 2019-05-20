Emma Weist, a Wayne Highlands Middle School 8th grader, won a Silver Key in this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for her poem "Please".

Emma's work was judged against regional 7th through 12th graders. Stand-out works submitted to the Scholastic Writing programs that demonstrate exceptional ability are awarded Silver Keys.

Emma has been participating in the Scholastic Art and Writing Program for the past two years, for both art and writing, finally taking a Silver Key in acknowledgement of her hard work, dedication, and talent. Her outstanding piece of prose elevates her to the level of writers like Sylvia Plath, Joyce Carol Oates, andStephen King (all former Scholastic Writing Medalists).