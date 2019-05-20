Seventh Grader Lily Pryzant organized a Dimes for a Cure Fundraiser/Competition at the Wayne Highlands Middle School.

Lily raised money for her team, Troy’s Tribe, in memory of her grandfather Troy Johnson who passed away from colon cancer in December of 2017. Lily had the homerooms collecting dimes in water bottles.

Each water bottle was said to hold $100 in dimes. To make the fundraiser competitive, each student in the winning homeroom received five rounds of laser tag, generously donated by Warehouse 51 Laser Tag in Honesdale. Lily raised $1,525.40, which will be instrumental in colon cancer research. For a second year, Lily and her team will participate in the Greater Lake Region Relay for Life event held on May 18-19 in Hawley.

Lily said, “I miss him every day and am always finding ways to keep his memory alive. The Relay for Life event is a great way to do just that and helps raise money for research to help find a cure for cancer.”