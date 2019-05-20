STROUDSBURG – The Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) program, a re-grant initiative of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency, administered in northeastern PA by the Pocono Arts Council (PoconoArts), is now accepting applications for PROJECT STREAM grants for art projects in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. Arts-related and community-based non-profit organizations or individual artists conducting arts programming open to the community are eligible for the grants and are encouraged to apply.

Awards, not to exceed $2,500, will be made through a local decision- making process. A total of $46,867 in awards will be made in the 5-county area. Applications are taken online via Department of Community & Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application www.esa.dced.state.pa.us. Submission Deadline is June 20th, 2019. Project Stream Application Guidelines can be found at http://www.arts.pa.gov/WHAT%20WE%20DO/FUNDING/apply-for-a-grant/PPA- Project%20Stream/Pages/default.aspx.

A series of Face-to-Face Workshops are available for prospective applicants to meet with Tassy Gilbert, PPA Program Coordinator for Pocono Arts Council, to discuss the grant writing and application process for the PA PARTNERS in the ARTS (PPA) Project Stream Grants at the following locations:

 Monroe County – Thursday, May 9, 4-6PM. Pocono Arts Council, 701 Main St., Suite 400 , Stroudsburg, www.poconoarts.org.

 Pike County, Friday, May 17, 5-7PM. Greater Pike Community Foundation, Milford Community House, 201 Broad Street, Milford, https://greaterpike.org/.

 Lackawanna County – Thursday, May 16, 6-7:30PM. The Electric Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff Street, Scranton, http://www.lackawannacounty.org/index.php/departmentsagencies/education-arts/arts- culture.

 Luzerne County – Tuesday, May 7, 5-7PM. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University, 301 Lake Street, RM 219, 2nd floor Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall, Dallas, https://www.misericordia.edu/

 Luzerne County – Monday, May 20, 6-7:30PM. Hazleton One Community Center, 225 East 4th St., Hazleton, 570-861-8081 or www.hazletonintegrationproject.com.

 Wayne County – Wednesday, May 22, 6-7:30PM. The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St. Honesdale, www.thecooperageproject.org.

RSVP: tassy@poconoarts.org or 570-476-4460

Pocono Arts Council is a local arts service organization serving Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. The mission of the council is to build the community artistically and culturally by providing leadership, service and education - “Culture Builds Community.” Further information can be found by visiting its website, www.poconoarts.org.