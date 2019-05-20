Scranton, PA – On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Moses Taylor Foundation will hold a private dinner at The Colonnade (401 Jefferson Avenue, Scranton, PA) to honor Douglas G. Allen, R.Ph. who has served as chair of the board of directors of Moses Taylor Foundation for 35 years, since its inception in 1984.

Mr. Allen is a registered pharmacist and owner and president of Allen’s Pharmacy in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He also currently serves as chair of the board of directors of the Moses Taylor Hospital and is a member of the board of Regional Hospital. Previously, he has served as chairman and director of the boards of directors of Citizens Savings Bank, Clarks Summit and AAA North Penn, Scranton. He also served on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Scranton.



Mr. Allen was instrumental in leading the 2012 sale of Moses Taylor Hospital System to Community Health Systems of Franklin, Tennessee. The net proceeds from the sale endowed the Foundation. As the founding chair of the private foundation, Allen led the formation of the development of the grantmaking institution. To date, the Foundation has invested $12.4 million in local nonprofit organizations to improve the health of people in an 11-county region of Northeastern Pennsylvania. In its 2019-2023 strategic plan, the Foundation set ambitious goals to expand school-based health centers, reduce older adult isolation, respond to community health needs and increase nonprofit effectiveness across the region.

Foundation vice chair, Judge Robert Mazzoni, will succeed Mr. Allen on July 1. Mr. Allen will continue to serve on the board of directors of Moses Taylor Foundation.



Press is invited to attend this private event to learn more about Mr. Allen’s leadership and his 35 years of service to the community and his impact on the future of Moses Taylor Foundation.



For more information on the celebration honoring Douglas Allen, please contact LaTida Smith, President/CEO of Moses Taylor Foundation at 570-207-3731 Moses Taylor Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to improving the health of people in Northeastern Pennsylvania. With an $80 million endowment, the foundation partners with nonprofit organizations across an 11-county region to identify and address pressing community health needs. Information on the work of Moses Taylor Foundation is available on the Foundation’s website: www.mosestaylorfoundation.org.