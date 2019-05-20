The 14th Annual Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music and Arts Festival is now selling tickets for their Custom Guitar Raffle.

The Moss Custom Shop Guitar, designed by 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Gary Moss and art and calligraphy by Jake Martin, will be raffled off at this year’s event on June 15th!

Tickets are now available throughout our local area at many fine retailers. You can get a closer look at the Moss Custom Shop Guitar as it’s being displayed at many local businesses prior to the festival (see our Facebook Page for current locations). You can also obtain tickets by reaching out to any board or committee member.

Tickets are $5/each or 5 for $20.

For more information on Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music and Arts Festival and the Moss Custom Shop Guitar, please visit:

www.honesdsalerootsandrhythm.com www.facebook.com/HonesdaleRootsAndRhythm