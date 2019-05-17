Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove are investigating an incident that damaged a vehicle.

According to the release, issued by Investigating Officer Brian Nargi, Troopers responded to Route 6 in Milford "...for a report of the victims front windshield being struck by some type of projectiles."

The victims, two 44-year-old women from Olyphant, "...were traveling through the construction zone on I-84..." at mile markers 37-41.

The victims "...reported the front windshield being struck seven times by some type of projectiles."

Damages observed "...to the front windshield...was consistent with bb pellets..."

Anyone who may have witnessed any of these events is asked to contact PSP Blooming grove, 570-226-5718.

No injuries were reported.