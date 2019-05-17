Join us for an educational and fun afternoon at The Cooperage on Sunday, May 19 at 11:00am learning how to use essential oils to shield yourself from ticks and support symptom’s that arise from Lyme Disease.

During this class you will experience firsthand the incredible power of essential oils and learn how you can incorporate them into your life to improve the health and wellbeing of yourself and family members. You will have an opportunity to make your own 1-ounce spray bug repellent. This natural bug spray is safe for adults, children, and dogs! This seminar will be led by Christine McCue RN, Eileen Reiman and Helen Mele Robinson PHD. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.

Christine McCue, RN, Health Educator and Wellness Advocate. She has over 25 years’ experience working with plants, natural therapies and oils. In 2011 Christine began utilizing essential oils and supplements enhanced with essential oils in daily living for herself and her family. The health of her family member was transformed with the use of natural therapies for Stage 3 Advanced Lyme Disease.

As a Diamond Leader in doTERRA Christine is passionate about empowering others in the use of natural therapies in daily living.

As a Gold Rank Wellness Advocate Eileen Reiman has been immersed in the use, sharing, and education of essential oils for seven years. She is certified to offer the essential oils AromaTouch Technique.

Eileen was introduced to the benefits of essential oils after personally providing loving hospice care for a family member. The use of essential oils helped Eileen in her process of emotional healing and regaining her physical health.

Her life experience and expertise as an early childhood educator has given Eileen the knowledge of how to integrate essential oils into a family’s daily routine for optimal wellbeing.

Helen Mele Robinson, PHD brings 35+ years’ experience from her career as an educator to her skills as a Wellness Advocate.

Whether as an early childhood educator, college professor, or a parent, Helen has advocated finding a healthy balance between mind, body, and spirit. She is a Certified Life Coach with a focus on Health & Wellness, certified to offer the essential oils AromaTouch Technique, and has personally experienced the benefits of essential oils for six-years. As a Honesdale resident Helen is eager to share natural solutions for healthy empowered living with members of the community.