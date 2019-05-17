Scranton—The Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a donation of $11,974.50 from the McDonald’s of Greater Scranton that will grant additional tuition assistance to students attending one of the 20 Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Scranton.

Kicking off at the beginning of the national Catholic Schools Week and ending in mid-February, 15 McDonald’s locations donated a portion of every large order of French fries sold to the Foundation. School families as well as their friends, neighbors, and co-workers visited one of the participating locations during the eligibility period to add a large fry to their orders, knowing every purchase directly impacted a student and their family.

“We are extremely grateful for the Mueller Family and McDonald’s for hosting this French Fry campaign,” said Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Chief Operating Officer. “As the need for financial assistance has grown, this generous gift allows us to fulfill our commitment of making an academically excellent and faith-filled education more affordable and accessible.”

Every year, the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation grants tuition assistance to more than 1,000 families attending the 4 high schools and 16 elementary schools. Last year, families received more than $1,200,000 in tuition assistance, with most scholarships ranging between $500 - $2,500.