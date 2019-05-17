TEXAS TOWNSHIP—Court papers state a mother and son were arrested on various assault charges related to an altercation which transpired before noon last Thursday, May 9, at Weis Market in Texas Township.

According to the affidavit, defendants Dana Anne Croci and Jordan Terrell Coxson are accused of assaulting three victims and damaging Weis property after a verbal confrontation soured.

Documents filed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Edward Sparrow state Croci was irate and asked to leave the store several times.

Court papers state Victim 1, who'd asked Croci to leave, “...could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the Defendant.”

Croci left the store and entered the foyer where Victim 2, a customer, attempted to calm her down, states the affidavit.

Victim 2 relayed that an unidentified young female entered the foyer “...and got the Defendant irate again,” according to the affidavit.

“The Defendant's son [Coxson] then came into the foyer area yelling,” court papers state.

“At this point, the Defendant struck her [Victim 2] in the head and began attacking her,” states the affidavit against Croci.

Court papers state Victim 2 “remembered falling to the ground, the Defendant biting her lip, and kicking her in the head. She then remembered laying in the ambulance.”

Resulting from the attack, Victim 2 received a concussion, hearing loss, 30 minutes of memory loss, a lip laceration needing five stitches, bruising on the left side of her body and other injuries, court papers state.

“Video and photographs observed correlates with the statements from the victims,” the affidavit states.

Coxson “...also attacked store employees causing bodily injury and the young female individual did subject the store manager and employee to physical contact while they attempted to stop the assault,” states the affidavit against Croci.

Sixty dollars worth of items were damaged in the foyer during the assault, state court papers.

The affidavit against Coxson alleges he threw Croci to the ground while she was in the foyer, before she became physical with Victim 2.

Coxson then allegedly became physical with Victim 3, a store employee who attempted to break up the altercation.

Court papers state Coxson struck Victim 3 in the face three times, resulting in a cut which bled.

After leaving the store, Coxson allegedly destroyed a flower display, resulting in a loss of $670 to the store, court papers state.

Croci is charged with 14 offenses that include Aggravated Assault, a first-degree felony and Riot-intent to commit felony – a third-degree felony.

Coxson is charged with eight offenses including simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Both defendants are awaiting preliminary hearings in Wayne County Central Court.