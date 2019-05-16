LACKAWAXEN TWP. - A proposed railroad trail in Lackawaxen Township was the basis of public discussion at the April meeting.

A resident, Linda Mccroddan said she and her husband Lenard are “concerned” about what they have learned regarding a proposed railroad trail that would go through a mile and a half of their property.

Supervisor Jeff Shook answered that the supervisors have communicated with commissioners in regards to their support of a feasibility study. Simply though, he told Mccroddan that the board was not in favor of the project.

If there is a feasibility study, the board said a copy of it would be available for the public. Shook said he does not believe property owners alongside the railroad tracks are in favor of the project. Mccroddan said the section of tracks that goes through her property is parallel to her shooting range.

Shook said there is a “federal restriction around the power plant,” so he doesn’t know what can happen since the tracks are in that area, and the public isn’t allowed in such areas.

If the project was deemed feasible, then Solicitor Tom Farley said he isn’t sure if the residents would have to go through a township zoning process, which would determine what zoning is allowed, the setbacks, what can be done and more.

Mccroddan said she wanted the board to know where the residents stand on the matter. Shook responded that the board supports the residents.

The next Lackawaxen Township supervisors’ meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m., following the workshop which begins at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are held at the township offices on Urban Road.





