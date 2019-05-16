HONESDALE - RiverFolk Concerts and The Cooperage Project have announced that Cliff Eberhardt will be performing with Louise Mosrie on Sunday, May 19. The venue is The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Cliff Eberhardt has been a fixture on the acoustic singer-songwriter scene for several decades. Part of the Fast Folk Musical Magazine community of artists in New York City during the 1980s, he recorded for Windham Hill in the 1990s and later for Shanachie and Red House Records. He also was heard on popular commercial jingles for Coke and Chevrolet.

Hailed as “One of the most talented musicians on the solo acoustic circuit” (Seattle Post Intelligencer), Eberhardt also has had his songs covered by such notable artists as Shawn Colvin, Cry Cry Cry, the late Richie Havens (with whom he performed and sang the title cut on his Windham Hill debut, The Long Road), and Buffy Sainte Marie.

In 2013, he received a Helen Hayes Award for sound design in recognition of his original music and performance the previous year in The Taming of the Shrew at Washington, DC’s Folger Theater.

To reserve please call The Cooperage Project at 570-253-2020 or email riverfolkconcerts@thecooperageproject.org. Showtime is at 7 p.m., doors are open ar 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 reserved, or $25 at the door. This is a BYOB event. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.