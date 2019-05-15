HAWLEY - Sue Frisch is a professional dog trainer with 25+ years of experience working with dogs and their owners. She is a member of the National Association of Canine Scent Work (NACSW) and Tri-State Dog Obedience Club (TSDOC).

She will be sharing her story as part of the Unique Pathways program at Hawley Public Library, Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Hear the pathway Sue took to help dog owners train dogs of all sizes, ages, and temperaments to be polite four-legged family members.

Sue first thought she wanted to be a high school math teacher, but decided the classroom was not for her. She took a volunteer position at Dessin Animal Shelter and became manager of the facility. That position helped her to develop a very unique skill set, and also allowed her to delve into dog training (which is often more about people training) and behavior.

After 25 years managing an animal shelter while also running a dog boarding business at her farm and teaching training classes at night, Sue’s expertise includes everything from basic manners training and behavior modification to dog psychology, nutrition, and exercise. Over the years she has worked with hundreds of families and their pet dogs.

Hawley Public Library is located at 103 Main Ave., Hawley. For more information, call the library at 570-226-4620.