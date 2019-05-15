HONESDALE — The Greater Honesdale Partnership is hosting their first Networking Event at Ghiggeri’s Fine Oils and Balsamics on Friday the 17th at 5:30.

All Honesdale businesses are welcome to come and network with the new Greater Honesdale Partnership board members, staff, and other downtown Honesdale businesses. There will be complimentary refreshments, wine, and Ghiggeri’s new tea will be available for tasting.

All Greater Honesdale Partnership members will receive 15% off Ghiggeri’s merchandise. Come to Ghiggeri’s at 5:30 on Friday for this great opportunity.