WAYNE COUNTY - The Wayne County Food Pantry Program has announced the May 2019 schedule.

The Honesdale Area Pantry will be held behind the Tri County Beverage Building on Route 6, 214 Willow Avenue in Honesdale from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m, on Tuesday May 14. For an emergency need contact a social services agency.

The Damascus Area Pantry will be held at the Damascus Township Building,

60 Conklin Hill Rd., Damascus from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., on Thursday, May 16. For an emergency need call 570-224-4217 or 570-224-4189.

The Lakewood Area Pantry will be held at the Northern Wayne Family Health Center, 412 Como Rd., Lake Como from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday May 15. For an emergency need call 570-798 - 2229.

The Lakeville Area Pantry will be held at the Paupack Township Municipal Building, 25 Daniels Rd., Lakeville from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., on Thursday May 23. For an emergency need call 570-352- 6177 or 226-3115.

The Newfoundland Area Pantry will be held at the Newfoundland Moravian Church on Route 191, 982 Main St., Newfoundland from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

In case of inclement weather, please call 570-253-4646 two hours before the start of your distribution day for an automated message. For information about how to register with a pantry, you should call 570-253 - 4262. Please bring large brown paper bags & plastic bags with you each month to recycle. Bring Campbell’s labels to distribute to schools. If you are unable to attend, you may ask someone to pick your food up for you. However, they must have your pantry card and a note/proxy giving them permission to pick up your food.