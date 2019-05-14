MILFORD - Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar visited Pike County on April 24th where she attended a demonstration of Pike County’s new voting equipment at the Pike County Administration Building, 506 Broad Street, Milford. She had high praises for the leadership of the county in bringing this mandated voting equipment change to the public early as only a handful of counties in the state are ready to implement the system with the upcoming primary election on May 21. The system is mandated for statewide use during the 2020 General Election. Secretary Boockvar, at left, tries out the ADA compliant component of the new balloting machine. Pike County Director of Elections Nadine Manzoni looks on. News Eagle photo by Jeff Sidle