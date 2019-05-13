The 2019 Memorial Day parade in Hawley is planned for Sunday, May 26. This year, veterans of all service eras are invited to join the parade and march or ride according to various divisions: Word War II, Korea, Veteran, Cold War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan/Iraq. Veterans who served between any of these eras are also welcome.

HAWLEY - The 2019 Memorial Day parade in Hawley is planned for Sunday, May 26. This year, veterans of all service eras are invited to join the parade and march or ride according to various divisions: Word War II, Korea, Veteran, Cold War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan/Iraq. Veterans who served between any of these eras are also welcome.

“There is no higher honor than to wear our nation’s uniform,” the announcement from Hawley Borough states. “We want to recognize all the men and women that have served in the wars throughout the years and that are still serving. We want to remember all that sacrificed their lives for our country. This parade is to remind everyone how Hawley is as a community and how we all come together. If you had a loved that served and never came home we would love to see you at our parade to pau our respects to you and your family.

Andrea Racht, Borough Administrator, said that those who have loved ones who served but have died may wish to walk in the parade with a picture of the loved ones. Persons with classic or antique cars are invited to join and give rides to vets who cannot easily march in the parade.

Parade lineup is at noon at Riverside Park near the tracks off Church Street. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and heads up Church Street and up Main Avenue, ending at Bingham Park. Hawley American Legion Wilson-Kelch Post 311 pauses at the Lackawaxen River bridge for a wreath ceremony, and hosts a service at the memorial facing Bingham Park, right after the parade.

For more information contact Hawley Borough at 570-226-9545 or email hawtreas@ptd.net.