The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Lackawanna County

Short Term

SR 11-Pittston Ave-Scranton-Single Lane-Manual Patching-Monday, May 13, 2019-Friday, May 17, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3031-Rocky Glenn Rd-Moosic-Single Lane-Crack sealing-Monday, May 13, 2019-Friday, May 17, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4019-Edella Rd-South Abington-Single Lane-Manual Patching-Monday, May 13, 2019-Friday, May 17, 2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR-8015/0760-CS Ramp E @ Turnpike-Detour-Mill/Fill - Crack seal-5/17/2019-5/17/2019-09:00-3 PM

PennDOT crews will be doing crack sealing on Saturday, May 11, 2019 on Mulberry St in Scranton from Wyoming Ave to Clay Ave from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Single Lane restriction as needed. The crews will continue on Monday, May 13 on Green Ridge St in Scranton from Drinker St, Dunmore to Main Ave. They will continue up Market St to Oak St and to the Scranton Expressway. Single lane restriction as needed.

Long Term

SR 307 Bridge over I-81 (Moosic St., Scranton)The project will resume on April 1, 2019 additional work will be needed and the project will now be completed by the fall of 2019.

SR 307 at Shady Lane, Rd, Lackawanna County, South Abington Township: The proposed project consists of the precast concrete box culvert extension of an existing arch culvert (over Summit Lake Creek) with cast-in-place concrete collar, precast wingwalls and precast end section. Other work includes roadway/ shoulder improvements, guiderail, installation of rock lined swales, slope stability, utility relocation, rock scour protection, concrete arch structure repair, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, excavation, drainage, landscaping, E & S control measures, pavement markings and temporary excavation.

The project should be completed by October 2019.

SR 3022 Central Scranton Expressway, Scranton, PA. Retaining wall repair, Safety improvements and paving work on the Central Scranton Expressway. The project is excepted to be completed by fall of 2019.