Wayne County, PA: The P.S.C.O.A (Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association) Local 0029 of S.C.I. Waymart Executive Officers and Board officially announce its endorsement of District Attorney Pat Robinson as their choice for Wayne County District Attorney in the 2019 election.

DA Robinson received the nod in a letter dated March 22, 2019, stating “the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association at S.C.I Waymart is proud to endorse Patrick L. Robinson for Wayne County District Attorney.

The letter further stated, “like his predecessor, The Honorable Janine Edwards; Mr. Patrick Robinson has proven to be a friend to the Corrections Officers of S.C.I Waymart.

“He has displayed his loyalty and hard approach to us by prosecuting inmates who assault our staff members inside our jail.

“This zero-tolerance philosophy of inmates who assault our staff members has given us a feeling that he truly cares for all our safety and security.

“These qualities are paramount for an effective District Attorney.

“We believe he will serve the constituents of Wayne County well as he continuously serves to protect us at S.C.I Waymart.”

District Attorney Robinson expressed his thanks for the support and endorsement of the P.S.C.O.A stating, “I appreciate and respect the work of the fine men and women who serve as Corrections Officers.

“They and I recognize that this race is about Justice not politics – prosecuting and bringing criminals to justice and seeking justice for their victims.

“Only by having the DA’s office working closely with the COs, local Law Enforcement and the State Police, can we continue to enforce the law firmly and fairly, working to preserve the security and safety of our County residents and visitors.”

He proudly stated that, “For twenty five years I have had only one client – the people of Wayne County. I believe in the Rule of Law and have pursued the enforcement of the criminal laws of Pennsylvania regardless of the consequences.”

About District Attorney Pat Robinson:

District Attorney Robinson has decades of experience prosecuting criminals in Wayne County.

With a wide margin, he has more time and experience in the Wayne County DA’s Office and substantially more jury trials as a prosecutor than any announced candidate for District Attorney.

He is the only candidate appointed to serve as the 1st Assistant by three prior DAs.

Pat has been a champion for the victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

He is a strong advocate for drug prevention and education in our schools, supporting fair sentences and referral to the Wayne County Drug Court for those who need help.

Pat was named the Outstanding Child Abuse Prosecutor in Northeast Pennsylvania and he served for several years on the Wayne/Pike Victim’s Intervention Program (VIP) Board.

Robinson pledges to:

•Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States, including the 2nd Amendment

•Support Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement

•Strictly Enforce DUI Laws with Zero Tolerance for Repeat Offenders

•Continue to Prosecute Child Molesters – This Will Remain One of the Highest Priorities

•Continue to Prosecute and Incarcerate those who bring illegal drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine into Wayne County

•Remain a Strong Proponent of Victims’ Rights

•Vigorously Prosecute Perpetrators of Domestic Violence

•Support the Death Penalty in Appropriate Cases

• Support the reinstatement of Mandatory Minimum Sentences for drug dealers and crimes committed with firearms

•Oppose negotiated sentence Plea Bargains Except in Extraordinary Circumstances

• Support Veterans, Emergency Medical Personnel, Volunteer Firefighters, and First Responders

•Support Local, State, and Federal Correction Officers

For more information about District Attorney Robinson, follow him on Facebook, visit RobinsonforDA.com Online or call 570-352-6638.