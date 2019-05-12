PIKE COUNTY - The Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society will be having a breeding bird field trip on Saturday, May 25 at 7 a.m. at the Zimmerman property in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Peter Wulfhorst, former Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society President and seasoned birdwatcher, will be leading the field trip.

The woods in Pike County are alive with the breeding songbirds ranging from warblers, vireos, thrushes and buntings. The group will be treated to seeing red-eyed vireo, worm-eating warbler, prairie warbler, wood thrush and indigo bunting.

They will meet at the Zimmerman property and bird from 7 to 10 a.m. The Zimmerman property is located between mile marker 14 and 15 on Route 209.

Park at the Zimmerman Farm Road sign closest to Route 739. There is limited parking now on Route 209 where they will be meeting. RSVP is requested at 570-618-2491 between 7 and 8 p.m.



