MILFORD - The Milford Garden Club’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at St. Patrick’s Church Hall beginning at 1 p.m. The program features Sheila Salmon, Pike County Master Gardener who will present the tricks of the trade to attract and keep birds returning to your backyard throughout the seasons.



Special events in May



Art-in-Bloom

The Milford Garden Club will collaborate with the Artery Gallery for a month-long exhibition that turns traditional floral arranging on its head again. Artwork by gallery members are the source of inspiration for floral and horticulture designs by Garden Club members. All are welcome to bring friends and family to the opening, part of Milford’s month Art-After-Dark. The exhibit opening will be May 11 at the Artery in Milford from 6 -9 p.m. where many members will be to discuss their creations.



MGC Annual Perennial Plant Sale

Members of the Milford Garden Club are preparing for their annual perennial plant and bake sale. It will take place on Saturday, May 18 (rain or shine) beginning at 9 a.m. on the grounds of the historic Community House, located on the corner of Broad and Harford Streets. The sale ends at 1 p.m. or when all plants are sold.



There will be a collection of perennials from club members’ personal gardens, as well as some vegetable/herb offerings and other gardening related items. All types of perennial varieties are available for sun, shade, part sun, part shade. Gardeners will be available for questions and advice. All proceeds go toward the continued beautification of Historic Milford Borough. Cash or check with ID only will be accepted.



Trash and Treasure Sale

One week later, on Saturday, May 25 members will sponsor a Trash and Treasurer sale at the same location. They have spent the long, cold winter days cleaning out their closets, basements and attics for items that may prove interesting and useful to others. Everything is marked “to sell.”



These are a not-to-be-missed opportunities to beautify your gardens, collect unusual and unique items, and support the Milford Garden Club. For more information contact milfordgarden@gmail.com and www.milfordgardenclub.com.