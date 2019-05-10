A New York school bus driver is being called a hero after she saved a student from being hit by a car.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened April 26 on State Route 12, according to the Norwich City School District.

The bus, driven by Samantha Call, had stopped to let a student exit. The red lights were flashing and a stop arm had been extended, but that didn't prevent an impatient motorist from zipping around the bus.

Call had just opened the door when the car flew past. Spotting the vehicle, she quickly grabbed the student's jacket to keep him inside the bus, likely preventing him from being injured or even killed.

"This is exactly why you should NEVER pass a school bus when the stop arm is out and the red lights are flashing," the school district said on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post referred to Call, who has driven school buses for Norwich for six years, as an "angel" and a "hero."

"Samantha did an outstanding job," Norwich City School District transportation supervisor William Loomis said. "All of our drivers undergo continuous training so they're prepared to handle situations like this. We hope this video helps everyone to realize the dangers of passing a stopped school bus."