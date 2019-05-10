MILFORD - Spring is in bloom and creativity in Milford abounds. Now in it's third year, this is a unique, collaborative show featuring Milford Garden Club members' creative floral and horticulture displays inspired and paired with artwork of Artery Gallery members.

This year there will be an afternoon opening, hosted by Garden Club members from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday May 11 at the gallery located in the Forest Hall Building on the corner of Broad and Harford Streets (210 Broad Street) in Milford. The event is free and open to all.



Collaboration



"Art in Bloom" brings two long time Milford institutions together for a enjoyable exhibit. The ARTery, established in 1999, is a cooperative venture which is owned and operated by the artist members. The ever changing membership allows for its diverse and evolving offering of exhibits and events, spurred by the different personalities of its membership.

Paintings were done of floral designs arranged by Garden Club members.

"Sometimes I wonder how in the world the garden club members can possibly interpret some of the pieces submitted. To our surprise and delight, they always come up with the most amazing and imaginative floral pieces. Shown together, they make a wonderful ensemble, with many of the florals for sale as well as the paintings they are paired with. Everyone enjoys this show so much,” said gallery curator Marie Liu.

Milford Garden Club is a long standing organization that beautifies the town with their expertise in all things flora. They have established a garden at Remembrance Place on Ann Street, a vegetable garden next to the Milford Township building, tend beautiful urn plantings throughout the town and helped establish a brand new garden at the Community House in which they now have their own space.

The club was established in 1937 and it's membership has grown and grown throughout the decades. With so many opportunities, events, workshops and presentations, its no wonder. Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday March through December at St. Patricks Hall on High Street. All are welcome to explore becoming a member.

The exhibit runs from May 11 to June 3. Hours: Monday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Thursday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information call the ARTery Gallery at 570-409-1234 or visit www.arterygallerymilford.com.

