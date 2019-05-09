HAWLEY - On Saturday, April 27 members of Hawley Rotary went to work to spruce up Hawley Public Library. In spite of unseasonably chilly temperatures and snow flurries, Rotary members raked, shoveled, and cleared stones to beautify the library grounds.



Hawley Rotary has been involved in many projects for Hawley Library over the years. In addition to this cleanup, they have painted in the library, assembled furniture for the computer room, cleaned out storage rooms, and hosted fundraising events.



Library Director Deborah Corcoran remarked, “Hawley Rotary is a tremendous asset to our community. Their support of the library, and many other local organizations, has included monetary donations as well as the gift of the members’ time and talents. It’s an amazing group of hard working and dedicated individuals who make a difference in the lives of people in our area.”



