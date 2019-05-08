PALMYRA TWP., PIKE COUNTY – An APPRISE program counselor will be available Monday, May 20 from 10-2 at the Pocono office of Senator Lisa Baker to meet with Medicare beneficiaries who have questions about their Medicare coverage.



The APPRISE program, provides free, objective assistance to help people understand their Medicare and other health insurance benefits to assist them in making sound decisions about what is best for them. The Pike County APPRISE program is managed by Diakon Community Services under a contract with the Pike County Area Agency on Aging with funding provided by the PA Department of Aging and the Administration for Community Living.



Senator Baker’s office is located at 2512 Route 6, the lower level (rear) of the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors’ Center, just east of Hawley.



All appointments can be scheduled by calling the APPRISE program at 570-775-5550, ext. 1313. When scheduling your appointment, the APPRISE counselor will review your information and the items you will need to bring with you to the counseling session.