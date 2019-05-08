For 25 years, the Greater Carbondale YMCA has hosted the Fred Ciotti Memorial Race to honor a former board member whose life was cut short by an automobile accident in 1994.

Mr. Ciotti was well-liked in the community and was an avid runner, so a race to honor his memory was held that year and has become an annual tradition for the Y.

The event has raised thousands of dollars for YMCA programs over the years and has grown to attract runners from both Carbondale and the surrounding communities. The theme for this year’s race is “Color It Blue for Autism Awareness.” All proceeds from the race will benefit the YMCA’s autism support group, the A-Team.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. Trophies will be awarded to the first three male and female runners to cross the finish line in the 5K race. Participants in the Color Fun Run/Walk portion of the race can choose the one, two, or three-mile course; this race will be untimed and will have a fun new element for the runners.

“Everyone who signs up will get a packet of colored powder, a pair of sunglasses, and a t-shirt. There will be five stations along the route manned with volunteers who will be spraying people with the color. It’s going to be a lot of fun!” explained James Wiggins, one of the event organizers.

He continued, “For the first time ever, there will be no timing of the race. It’s all for fun. We wanted to do something different this year. We had a color run this summer with our day camp. It was a lot of fun and the parents loved it. There will be trophies for the first three males and females across the finish line, but no timer.”

A basket raffle will be held in conjunction with the ceremony awarding the trophies to the winners. Each participant in the race will receive a sheet of tickets on race day which can be used to try to win one of ten baskets featuring prizes like tickets to the Crayola Factory, a foosball table, a birthday party at the Y, and tickets to Dorney Park.

In conjunction with the Fred Ciotti Memorial Race, the YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on May 11, vendors from around the area will be on hand to take part in this imitative to inspire healthy living practices for families with children.

Children participating in this free event will have the opportunity to enjoy swimming, bounce houses, the Imagination Playground, and more. Many of the organizations and businesses represented will have a table with information about keeping families fit, happy, and healthy and will offer giveaways and free swag to participants.

Registration for the race will close at 9:00 a.m. on race day. The entry fee is $20 for each participant, with family discounts for three or more participating family members who sign up for the race. Participants can stop in at the YMCA to preregister or may register on race day.

In conjunction with the race, members of the A-Team will host a spaghetti dinner on the evening of Friday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Y. This dinner is open to the general public as well as to race participants. A nominal dining donation will benefit the YMCA’s autism support programs. For more information about these events, call the Greater Carbondale YMCA at (570) 282-2210.