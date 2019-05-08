ANNVILLE – During National Limb Loss Awareness Month, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding veterans about its Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program. This pension program is one of the many ways that the DMVA continues to assist veterans who have served our nation.

Through this program, eligible Pennsylvania veterans receive a pension of $150 per month. Currently, there are 1,900 veterans enrolled in the program.

“This pension program provides financial assistance to Pennsylvania veterans who have been affected with loss of limb. It’s a way for us to support our veterans for their service and great sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We will spotlight this program throughout the month of April and work to enroll every eligible veteran.”

Eligibility criteria:

Served in the military honorably. Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military Applicant must have suffered an injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet) as a result of his or her performance of duties connected with their military service, with a VA rating of 40 percent or more for each extremity.

Pennsylvania veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county they reside to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at Pension Program.

Visit DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

