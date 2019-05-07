MILFORD - The Honesdale National Bank (HNB) donated $2,500 to Greater Pike Community Foundation through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

Through Greater Pike, the EITC Program provides significant funding for innovative educational programming enhancements in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) at Delaware Valley School District (DVSD). The funding will continue to assist STEM faculty to further equip MakerSpace laboratory. An innovative education program utilizing robotics, coding, math, engineering, physics, and many other disciplines in a creative, shared space.

HNB Lackawaxen Branch Supervisor Nancy P. Richards said, “HNB is so proud to support Delaware Valley School District and the Greater Pike Community Foundation. We are excited to contribute to the STEM program and the future of our young people of the community.”

Greater Pike Community Foundation was created to enable generous individuals, families and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, long-term community philanthropy. The Foundation provides a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.

For more information about establishing a fund in memory of a loved one, or to discuss how to realize your charitable goals for the future, please contact Jenni Hamill at jennihamill@greaterpike.org 570-832-4686 or visit their website at www.greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.



