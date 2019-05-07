GREENE TOWNSHIP - “Our roads are in better condition than the state roads,” boasted Supervisor and Roadmaster Jerry Obert at the Greene Township May Supervisors' meeting.

“You did a good job on Lake Russell Road,” commented resident Wayne Garofalo.

“Most of the roads are at least passable,” replied Obert. “We are working on pot holes and have put down a lot of material. The worst roads have been repaired. Some other roads are bad but we will continue to work on them, weather permitting.”

“We will do ditches on all of the roads,” added Supervisor Gary Carlton.

“We will concentrate on ditches on the steep hills where the water run off is a priority,” further explained Obert. Chair Ed Simon had indicated that the supervisors are planning to blacktop a 0.5 mile section of a yet undecided section of a “fairly busy road.” The work will be advertised and bids opened at the June meeting.

“Route 390, Hemlock Grove Road, and Roemerville Roads are to get some sort of road treatment from PennDOT this year,” Simon reported.

The supervisors agreed to rename South Granite Road to Quarry Drive and Granite Terrace to Slate Hill, as requested by The Escape. The Escape Property Owners Association is expected to assume responsibility to inform the 911 Call Center.

Clean Up day is scheduled Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Prices are posted on the township property along Brink Hill Road.

[Other meeting items are covered in the Wednesday print edition of The News Eagle.]

Greene Township supervisors meet on the first Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the township offices on Brink Hill Road in Greentown.