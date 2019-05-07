MILFORD - Plans for our twentieth Black Bear Film festival are well underway. One of the most beloved traditions of the Black Bear Film Festival is the Artful Bears.

“The Artful Bears are a fun and creative way to unleash your creativity, help us garner attention and create excitement for the upcoming festival,” said festival organizers.

An Artful Bear is a 3D piece of foam shaped like a bear which would normally be used for target practice. They are transformed into works of art to help promote the Black Bear Film Festival.

The 3D bear sculpture is 40.5 inches long and 28.5 inches high.

Bears sculptures must be painted and coated with water proof sealer. No attachments are allowed.

“Milford's residents and visitors delight in the Artful Bears during the weeks they are displayed around town,” festival planners stated.

Professional artists, creatives, individuals, groups and businesses are all invited to apply to create an Artful Bear. Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 season. The deadline for applications is May 15.

A sketch of the bear design is required with the application.

For an application or more information, email BlackBearFF@gmail.com.

Black Bear Film Festival is scheduled for October 18-20, 2019 in Milford.

For more information on the Black Bear Film Festival, visit https://blackbearfilmfestival.squarespace.com/.