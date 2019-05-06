By the Numbers

$442,000 - approximate amount raised from the 10 annual tricky trays

$59,112 - raised at the April 28, 2019 tricky tray

$8,000+ - raised over the previous four years

650+ - number of families assisted so far

2 years - how long Caleb lived

TAFTON - Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation celebrated its 10th annual Tricky Tray, April 28, raising over $59,000 to help families of critically ill children.

The event was held at The Dock at Silver Birches Resort during a very rainy Sunday afternoon.

“It was an amazing day and I’m personally blown away by what we were able to raise,” said Nichole Granville, the founder of the foundation and organizer. “The previous four years we pulled in about $51,000 each year…” She said this year, the end of the day total plus another $500 donated afterwards, brings the amount to $59,112.

That’s over $8,000 more than last year. She said that to date they have been able to assist more than 650 families, but there are many more who also need help. The average number of families they have been able to help each year is about 65 to 75. She noted that they can never predict how many applications will be filed out each year, asking assistance.

Granville estimates that the trick tray events over 10 years raised approximately $442,000. That doesn’t include other fundraising events the foundation hosts during the year.

Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation is named for Nichole’s son Caleb who died at the age of two in February 2007, of a malignant brain tumor.

“Silver Birches was packed with people from all over who supported us that day,” Granville said. “Although the doors for our event don’t open until noon, people were waiting in line at 10:30. When we did open the doors (30 minutes early) people were rushing in, excited to get seats and buy their tickets. There was a great energy in the room that day as well.”

One girl, Kelcie Fillebrown, donated 20 jars of pennies that day, for Caleb’s Wishing Well.

Over 175 themed baskets valued at over $100 each, were available to be raffled.

Granville expressed thanks for everyone who has supported Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation over the years.

“…The support we have received all these years and continue to receive is just mind blowing. I am so very grateful for our community,” Granville stated.

“Our mission has remained steadfast and that is to support parents in the care of their sick child by relieving the stress of financial burdens at home. We help by covering rent, mortgage, electric, medical bills, and much more” she said.

She said that they plan on continuing the tricky tray, but will hold the event every two years from this point. The next one is scheduled to be on Sunday April 25, 2021. She said that the tricky tray takes seven months to plan, operate and finish up.

“By having it every two years instead, it will allow us the opportunity to hold other fundraising events on the off year,” she said.

Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation is a non-profit organization. To become a monetary sponsor, email calebspennies18@gmail.com or visit www.calebspennies.org for more information.



