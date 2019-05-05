MILFORD TWP. – Tours, music, lectures and public signature events are planned for the 2019 season at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford.

Grey Towers, ancestral home of eminent conservationist and two-term Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pinchot, offers a variety of programs at the 1886-estate that reflect the family’s major contributions to society.

Conservation, social justice, civil rights and community involvement are just some of educational themes that run throughout the programs.

A full calendar of events is posted on the websites www.greytowers.org and http://www.fs.usda.gov/greytowers.

Guided tours of the mansion and grounds begin Memorial Day weekend from 11 am to 4 pm. No tours are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The guided tours include a special exhibit illustrating the accomplishments of Cornelia Pinchot, known as a champion of the rights of women, children and the underserved.

Lecture topics are varied and include conservation, arts and nature, and Pennsylvania forests, among others. Two musical concerts are planned with the Kindred Spirits Arts Program. Numerous community events, including the annual Festival of Wood (Aug. 3-4); Conservation Panel for Readers and Writers Festival (Sept. 22); Ice Cream Social (Sept. 28); Cemetery Program (Oct. 19); Edgar Allan Poe readings (Oct. 26) and the Christmas Carol readings (Dec. 7-8) are ready to be rolled out. Check the website for more information.

Social media is growing in popularity and information about events and projects are updated frequently on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and through Constant Contact. Be sure to link in with these information opportunities.

Grey Towers is the only national historic site managed by the US Forest Service. Programs and projects are offered by the Forest Service and its many partners. For more information send an email to greytowers@fs.fed.us or call 570-296-9630.