HAWLEY - Opinions were asked via The News Eagle Facebook page, on the question of whether or not marijuana for adult recreational use should be legalized in Pennsylvania.

This was in response to an announcement of two public forums held Sunday afternoon, April 28, in Honesdale and Dingmans Ferry. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman hosted the forums as part of his statewide, 67-county ”Listening Tour” to gather input on the question.

“NO” to legalization

Barbara Rankin - I say no, as for the taxes, guess it would be like the gas tax that we get to pay so much for taking care of the roads. Sheri Dellaquila - I say no cuz u have to give up your second amendment rights and the fact they are now lacing that just like heroin so more people are dying. Jennifer Boldt Buckman - Don't do it. Tina Budd - No.

“YES” to legalization

Brandy Williams Freiermuth - Burn baby burn!!! The state could really use the money and give tax payers a break!Joanne Taylor Absolutely! Brings in millions of dollars and will cut the opioid epidemic in half.Stina Nelson - People are going to do it, legal or not. Pennsylvania might as well get in on it like Colorado, California and the other states who legalized to get the tax revenue to help schools, roads, Veterans, hospitals, reducing property/school taxes and any other programs that are currently underfunded and would help the people and communities in PA.Bob Grigonis - Absolutely yes. Get in on that money and hopefully lower the Gas prices. And don't give the money to the state police, they got enough.John Peterson - I am good with that.Rose Csikortos - Yes.RJ Heiser - Legalize it!Steven Morris - Yes.Kimmie Oriani Alvarez Kemery - Yes.Sherri Morris Stauffer - Yes.

Other comments

Jason Barr - Even if they legalize it the tax money will disappear just like the casino taxes, fracking taxes, gasoline taxes and every other tax they can figure out to take our money to stuff into their pockets.Mike DEredita - Just a heads up, in most states that legalized it, you need to completely give up your second amendment rights to get a marijuana card.

