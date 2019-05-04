WESTFALL TWP. - The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club has announced the 6th Annual Ridley Rotary Run in honor of long-time community steward, Art Ridley.

The two-mile run/walk will be held at the Delaware Valley High School on Saturday, June 1.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in Warrior Stadium with the race starting at 8 a.m. Adults will pay $20 in advance or $25 on race day while those under age 19 will pay $12 in advance and $15 on race day.

All proceeds will be donated to the Biondo Foundation, CDD and G.A.I.T., which are three of Art's favorite charities.

For more information, call 570-296-1804 or email jbell@dvsd.org.