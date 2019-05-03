Water sampling on Lake Wallenpaupack for the 2019 season is set to begin the third week of May.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Water sampling on Lake Wallenpaupack for the 2019 season is set to begin the third week of May. This is a core part of the work Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District (LWWMD) undertakes or oversees.

Since the nonprofit organization began 40 years ago in response to serous degradation of water quality in the lake, the four decades of concerted action, raising public awareness and education, has yielded positive results, the District’s annual reports show.

LWWMD’s board meets on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wallenpaupack Environmental Learning Center. At the April 17 meeting, Administrator Nicholas Spinelli reported that the District’s boat which is used for water sampling, is being refurbished. It was placed under the Tafton Fire Department’s pavilion to do the work. Board members were invited to help with applying vinyl.

Water sampling is done at key points on the 5,700 acre lake, looking for such parameters as levels of phytoplankton, dissolved oxygen, nitrogen and chlorophyll-a. A secchi depth disc is also lowered to take a reading of water clarity. Sampling occurs monthly from May through October.

The District has a contract with Aqua Link Inc., an aquatics biology firm based in Doylestown, to collect water samples, analyze them back in the lab and make a report to the District. Year to year trends are studied and recommendations are made. Spinelli said that the 2018 “State of the Lake” report from the firm was expected soon. The report will be posted at the District’s website, www.wallenpaupackwatershed.org. A public meeting will also be scheduled later in the year to hear a presentation on the 2018 findings.

The most recent report online is the 2017 report. The site contains the annual reports dating from 2006.

[More meeting items are found in the Saturday print edition.]

For more information about the Watershed District’s mission and the public’s role in keeping the lake and tributaries clean, visit www.wallenpaupackwatershed.org or call 570-226-3865.



