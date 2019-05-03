Scranton, PA–Scranton Area Community Foundation announces that on Friday, May 3, 2019, 30 nonprofit agencies will join together for the 5th annual NEPA Match Day—a one-day giving event created by the Scranton Area Community Foundation as a way to help vital nonprofit organizations serving our region raise awareness about their organization, engage new and existing donors, and raise much-needed capital to build organizational capacity.

Promoted as a fun way to encourage philanthropy in the community, 2019 NEPA Match Day aims to demonstrate how even small gifts make a big difference.

For every dollar raised by the participating nonprofits on the first Friday in May 2019, the Scranton Area Community Foundation will provide a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $1,000 raised. A $25 gift becomes $50, $100 becomes $200, and $500 becomes $1,000.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation will also award an additional bonus of $5,000 to one participating organization based on specific criteria and participation.

The 30 participating nonprofit organizations who all registered on a first-come, first served basis to become part of the 2019 NEPA Match Day cohort include the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Friends of the Poor, Scranton Fringe Festival, Greater Carbondale YMCA, Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center, Jewish Family Service of NEPA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, The Wright Center for Community Health, Valley Community Library, Greater Scranton YMCA, Victims Resource Center, Everhart Museum, Dress for Success Lackawanna, Countryside Conservancy, AFA (Artists For Art) Gallery, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, Outreach - Center for Community Resources, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Marley's Mission, Meals on Wheels Community Services of NEPA, The Greenhouse Project, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Women's Resource Center, The Philharmonic Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's Center, Discovery MI Preschool, and Northeast Pennsylvania Youth For Christ, Inc.

In 2018, NEPA Match Day made history by raising over $217,000 in 24 hours for 25 participating local nonprofit organizations serving the people of Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is honored to serve as a community partner to help raise awareness of all the amazing work that our community nonprofit organizations are carrying out locally in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information on the 2019 NEPA Match Day cohort, please contact Brittany Pagnotti, Communications Manager of the Scranton Area Community Foundation at 570-347-6203.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Lackawanna County region through the development of organized philanthropy.

With assets of more than $40 million and more than 180 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation distributed over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships in 2018. Additional information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.