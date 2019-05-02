Hard-boiled Dames: How Women Writers Changed the Crime and Mystery Novel

Do you enjoy a good crime novel? Love mystery, murder and intrigue? The Friends of the Wayne County Public Library are thrilled to bring Marilyn Stasio, author, writer, theater and literary critic, and the renowned New York Times “Crime Columnist” to Honesdale on Thursday, May 16th. Marilyn will present a talk “Hard-boiled Dames: How Women Writers Changed the Crime and Mystery Novel”. She will also reveal what it’s like to work at the NYTimes and produce a twice-monthly review column, which she has done since 1988. And she will have some great book suggestions.

Marilyn says that she reads “a few” crime books a year professionally (about 150) and many more for pleasure. Her concise, stiletto sharp reviews are widely read and praised. She appreciates books with a sense of place and focuses on a writer’s voice. She once wrote that a good murder novel can be “a portal to a wider world”.

Marilyn also wrote for The New York Post and New York magazines and is currently the drama critic for Variety. She frequently gives lectures on the subject of mystery fiction and theater, and has spoken at Carnegie Mellon, Columbia University, Bennington College, Howard University, among others.

This author talk will take place at the Cooperage, 1030 Main Street in Honesdale on May 16th at 2 pm. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door and no reservations are required. All proceeds from the event support the library. For more information about the event, call the library at 570-253-1220.