HONESDALE - The following programs hosted by Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance are planned at the Stourbridge Project in May 2019.

The Stourbridge Project is a free co-working space and business incubator located in the historic, former Stourbridge Elementary School building, 646 Park St., Honesdale. The facility is a project of the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO).



May 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Start Your Own Home Based Business

Are you ready to jump-start your entrepreneurial dream? Most entrepreneurs start with a home-based business that creates, delivers, or improves on a product or service. In this one-hour introductory and interactive course, join Sonia Smith, Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration to discuss: • Generating the idea • Applying the rules • Creating the plan • Evaluating the financing • Accessing mentoring and training resources The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.



May 7, 6-8 p.m.

CONNECT@The Stourbridge Project Veteran’s Networking Event

Learn how to access all of your veteran’s benefits and entrepreneurship opportunities and network with other veterans. Light refreshments provided.



May 16, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Freedom to Focus Studies show that employees are interrupted a staggering 20 times per hour, and that it takes 17 minutes to recover from an interruption. While some of these interruptions are self-imposed, (like not silencing text notifications on a personal cell phone), many are a result of the way your organization functions. We are constantly available for collaboration, and rarely give ourselves more than a minute without multi-tasking. And then at the end of the day, we wonder what we actually accomplished. It feels like you ‘have’ to work this way, but in reality, you don't. Come spend an evening learning how to focus, increase your effectiveness, and decrease your frustration and burnout. Light refreshments provided.



May 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

First Steps to Starting Your Business by SBDC (Small Business Development Centers)

New business start-ups and entrepreneurs without previous business experience are encouraged to attend one of the SBDC First Step Workshops before meeting with one of our consultants. The start-up essentials workshop is a two hour program covering the basics of starting a business. Light refreshments provided.



May 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Meet Ben, SBA, & USDA

Meet representatives from the Ben Franklin Technology Partners, PA Small Business Administration and USDA. For entrepreneurs, early stage tech-based companies, and established manufacturing companies in the Pocono/Northeast PA region interested in growing their business to the next level: learn about the capital, counseling, resources, and connections you can gain through Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the USDA. Informal networking follows the program.



For more information on any of these programs, contact Jess Wolk, Programs Coordinator at Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance at 570-390-7613, ext. 704 or email jwolk@wpworkforce.org.