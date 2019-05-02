The Honesdale PTA will host its first Duck Derby on Saturday, May 18th at the Apple Grove Picnic Area from 12pm – 2pm. The ducks will set sail promptly at 12:30! The first duck to cross the finish line wins $100 and 20 other prizes from local businesses will be awarded as well. Ducks are available for purchase for $2 each or 3 ducks for $5. Students will receive forms this week to choose their ducks. Please contact Hollie Schneider at hollies1019@gmail.com with questions or for further information.

As the end of another school year approaches, the PTA would like to thank the following local businesses for offering “PTA Perks” to cardholders throughout the school year:

Camp Umpy’s, Dave’s Super Duper, Dunkin Donuts, Elegante Restaurant, Fiesta on Main, Finders Keepers, Honesdale Cinemas, Infinity Salon & Spa, Jo Rob’s Naturals, Mane Creations, Memory Lane Photography, Mount Pleasant Herbary, Papa’s Primo Pizza, Paulie’s Hot Dogs, Sneaker King, Stourbridge Line, The KC Pepper Bar & Grill, The Red Schoolhouse, Two Guys from Italy, Warehouse 51 and Yoga International.

The final General Meeting of the Honesdale PTA will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 beginning at 7pm in the Lakeside School Cafeteria. Reflections winners will be introduced and their artwork will be displayed. Winners of the Elementary Variety Show will perform and retiring teachers and staff will be honored.